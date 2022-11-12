Passenger with box cutter forces flight to make emergency landing

FILE: A passenger with box cutter forced a Frontier Airlines flight to divert and land in Atlanta
FILE: A passenger with box cutter forced a Frontier Airlines flight to divert and land in Atlanta(FRONTIER AIRLINES via CNN Newsource)
By FOX19 Digital Media Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WXIX/Gray News) - A Frontier Airlines flight from Cincinnati en route to Tampa made an emergency landing in Atlanta after a passenger was discovered to have a box cutter on board.

Flight 1761 was diverted to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a disturbance was reported involving a passenger with a box cutter on board, according to Patricia Mancha, a TSA spokesperson at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

WXIX reported that it is unclear what kind of disturbance occurred.

“The aircraft landed safely in Atlanta and the passenger in question was taken into custody by Atlanta law enforcement,” Frontier said in a statement.

Frontier Airlines said no injuries were reported.

The passengers were able to get off the aircraft and were provided overnight hotel accommodations in Atlanta.

Frontier Airlines said a new flight was scheduled for Saturday morning to take passengers from Atlanta to Tampa.

TSA at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport released a statement about the incident, stating the US Attorney’s Office is investigating it.

The TSA also reported they are conducting an internal review and are looking over security footage and reviewing airport security checkpoint processes and operations.

WXIX reached out to the FBI and has not heard back about their involvement at this time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firetrucks at the Kentucky River.
Body recovered after crash into Kentucky River
The wreck happened Friday morning on Haley Road near I-64.
Coroner releases name of person killed in Lexington crash
Harassing phone call made to Boyd Hall
One person is dead and two people are injured after a car crash, in Lexington.
One person dead, two injured in Lexington car crash
The building located at 987 Winchester Road in Lexington. It has housed several clubs in recent...
WKYT Investigates | Pattern of problems: Neighbors concerned as new strip club eyes site of multiple shootings

Latest News

Georgia man arrested, 106 dogs rescued from dogfighting operation
FILE - Merhan Karimi Nasseri sits among his belongings at Terminal 1 of Roissy Charles De...
Iranian who inspired “The Terminal” dies at Paris airport
Two planes have collided and crashed at an air show in Dallas, Texas, the Federal Aviation...
Federal authorities: 2 aircraft collide at Dallas air show
A police officer is being hailed a hero after saving a couple, their children and their dogs...
Police officer saves family from burning home: ‘He saved four lives and he’s still on duty’
A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
KSP responds to riot at Adair Regional Detention Center