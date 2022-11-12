Sahvir Wheeler returns in Kentucky’s 77-52 win over Duquesne

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sahvir Wheeler came off the bench in Kentucky’s game Friday night against the Duquesne Dukes.

Wheeler tallied a double-double scoring 11 points and recording 11 assists.

Antonio Reeves led the Cats with 18 points and 3 rebounds.

Kentucky goes on the road to Indianapolis next Tuesday against Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic.

