Two people rescued after car spotted in Kentucky River

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people have been rescued after a car was seen in the Kentucky River.

At 9:42 p.m. police say they were dispatched to the 9000 block of Old Richmond Road for the report of a vehicle in the water.

Two people were taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Recovery efforts are still ongoing at this time.

