Two people rescued after car spotted in Kentucky River
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people have been rescued after a car was seen in the Kentucky River.
At 9:42 p.m. police say they were dispatched to the 9000 block of Old Richmond Road for the report of a vehicle in the water.
Two people were taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Recovery efforts are still ongoing at this time.
