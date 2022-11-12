WKYT High School Game Time, Week 12
Friday night highlights
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The playoffs are in full swing. Here are the highlights from Friday’s games:
Week 12: High School Game Time, part 1: Covington Catholic at Frederick Douglass, Madison Central at Dunbar, Tates Creek at Bryan Station and Somerset at Lexington Christian.
Week 12: High School Game Time, part 2: Pulaski Co. at Woodford Co., Bourbon Co. at Lexington Catholic, Belfry at Ashland, North Laurel at Southwestern.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.