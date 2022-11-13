Ally Blake’s Forecast | Watching our next wintry system

Sundays Forecast
FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Ally Blake tracks rain and snow
By Ally Blake
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a cold morning in Kentucky with pesky clouds that can’t seem to give us a break. This could bring an isolated flurry to some before we get that sunshine.

Let’s get to it! Throughout the morning temps will stay near freezing with wind chill values likely in the 20s... brrr. Eventually, the sun will shine and help to raise temps to near 40. Temps fall back to the upper 20s overnight. Monday looks mostly dry as cloud cover starts to build in ahead of our next system. Tomorrow is also likely the warmest day of the week and we only get to the mid to upper 40s. This system is looking fairly light right now. Temps will play tug-o-war and that will determine the precip type. That leads to light rain, light snow, and even a bit of a mix rolling across our region. Flurries and snow showers should try to fill in behind this by Wednesday and early Thursday. Late on temps plunge into the upper 30s with lows in the teens.

I hope you all have a great day:)

