Fire departments gather for live fire training using ‘car prop’

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Fire Commission’s State Fire Rescue Training was held in several counties throughout the Big Sandy this week with their “car prop” to simulate a car-engulfing fire.

“A vehicle fire can be extremely dangerous,” said District 11 State Fire Rescue Training Coordinator Greg Gray. “You have to worry about the tires exploding, you have to worry about the shock absorbers on the front and rear bumpers exploding.”

On Sunday, the final training of the week was held at the Salyersville Fire Department. The training was open to any department in the area and stressed the importance of training with real tactics while staying safe.

“In a training setting, we try to make it as realistic as possible but also as safe as possible,” said Gray, “and by using the prop that’s here today, we’ll be able to accomplish both of those goals.”

Salyersville FD Chief Paul Howard added these trainings are important to him and the firefighters at his department. Not only to keep themselves safe, but to keep the community safe.

“It keeps my firefighters safe by knowing to have their protective clothing on like they got today and how to approach a fire from the side rather than the front or the rear,” said Chief Howard.

Chief Howard also stressed for people to call 911 or their local fire department if they ever see a car fire.

“If a car is on fire, get away from it and call the fire department, call 911 and get the fire department out, don’t try to put a car fire out by yourself or with a small fire extinguisher,” said Chief Howard.

Chief Howard also said, despite the training, departments are still able to respond to emergency calls.

