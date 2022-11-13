Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure takes over engineering a nice end to the weekend and start to the new workweek. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, both Sunday and Monday.

Our next weather maker arrives on Tuesday, which will bring a winter mix.

If you’re wondering, it’s ONLY 128 days till Spring! The normal high, for Lexington, is 57. Highs warm to the middle 40s, on Monday, then cool to the upper 30s, by Thursday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

