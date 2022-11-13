UK men’s soccer wins Sun Belt Conference Tournament

The No. 2 Kentucky men’s soccer team beat James Madison 2-0 to capture the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship Sunday afternoon.
UK Men's Soccer wins 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament
UK Men's Soccer wins 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament(UK Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The No. 2 Kentucky men’s soccer team beat James Madison 2-0 to capture the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship Sunday afternoon.

Following wins over South Carolina in the quarterfinal round and West Virginia University in semifinals, the Cats earned another Sun Belt trophy on the season, after winning the regular season title last month.

The Wildcats (14-0-5) are now the only unbeaten NCAA Division I men’s team in the country.

The match started off with a goal by team captain Luis Grassow in the first five minutes of regulation. A corner kick by fellow captain Robert Screen was headed out of the goal, but sent to Enzo Mauriz’s left foot. After JMU blocked his shot attempt, Grassow rebounded with a cleared shot straight to the upper left corner of the goal.

After several scoring chances for JMU, the Cats found space in the 84th minute when Screen passed the ball to fifth-year senior Danny Evans. Evans crossed the ball with his right to Mauriz who was waiting at the top of the box. The connected right-footed shot sent the ball flying into the net to seal the championship win for the Wildcats.

According to UK Athletics, JMU ended up outshooting UK 14-13, while the Wildcats had a 9-5 edge in shots on goal. JMU had eight fouls to UK’s seven and 10 corner kicks to UK’s four. Kentucky’s Casper Mols had an incredible tournament for the Wildcats in the goal with just one goal allowed and two clean sheets.

Kentucky’s Clay Holstad – who doubled as the event’s most valuable player, Mols, Bjorgolfsson and Grassow were named to the 2022 Sun Belt Men’s Soccer All-Tournament Team.

UK’s championship win earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The selection show will take place on Monday at 1 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firetrucks at the Kentucky River.
Victim identified in deadly river crash
Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Darby Creek at around 2:00 on...
Lexington police investigate overnight homicide, victim identified
One person is dead and two people are injured after a car crash, in Lexington.
One person dead, two injured in Lexington car crash
Michael McGuire serving as the "Y" at UK's basketball game against Duquesne
‘Everything is still unreal’: Eastern Ky. coal miner serves as “Y” at UK Basketball game
Couple loses everything in trailer fire
Lexington couple loses everything in fire

Latest News

UK senior quarterback Will Levis warms up before the Vanderbilt game.
Kentucky football falls to Vanderbilt at home, 24-21
wkyt gametime
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 12
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves (12) shoots between Duquesne's Joe Reece, second from left, and Matus...
Reeves, Fredrick lead No. 4 Kentucky past Duquesne 77-52
Grome paced the Wildcats with 46 assists against Georgia
UK setter Emma Grome named WKYT Athlete of the Week