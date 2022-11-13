Where treatment stands for Alzheimer’s Disease

By Olivia Russell
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Oh. (WAVE) - November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, an estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are currently living with Alzheimer’s.

“Alzheimer’s is one of the causes of dementia primarily in the elderly. Many people think of them being equivalent, in fact there are many different causes of dementia in the elderly, but certainly the most common cause is Alzheimer’s disease,” explained James Leverenz, MD, neurologist for Cleveland Clinic.

Alzheimer’s disease severely affects a person’s memory, thinking and organizing skills, which can make it difficult for them to carry out simple daily activities.

The disease can’t be reversed or stopped. However, Dr. Leverenz said research is ongoing with hopes of changing that. Or, at the very least catching the disease earlier in its tracks.

He said by doing that they can help prevent some of the symptoms that normally develop.

As far as treatment goes, there are many therapies already available and some new ones on the horizon that are showing promise.

“Probably the area for treatments that are actually trying to treat the disease itself – the thing that we’re most excited about right now are treating the amyloid plaques,” said Dr. Leverenz.

When it comes to prevention, Dr. Leverenz said there is only so much a person can control.

With that being said, he does suggest living a healthier lifestyle with a nutritious diet, regular exercise and also staying social.

