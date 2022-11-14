2022 Big Blue Crush blood drive underway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The 35th annual Big Blue Crush blood drive is underway through the Kentucky Blood Center.

The Big Blue Crush is a yearly competition between the KBC and the Medic Regional Blood Center in Tennessee to make sure the blood supply is replenished ahead of Thanksgiving.

Donors can give at any of the eight KBC sites or mobile drives from now through Friday. The eight locations, including two in Lexington, two in Louisville, one in Frankfort in addition to Corbin, Pikeville, and Somerset in our area, will be open from 9:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. each day through the Big Blue Crush.

Following a stop in London Monday, the mobile blood drives will also be at St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead from 8:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, at the West Liberty Christian Church in Morgan County from 1:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, and at the First United Methodist Church in Knox County from 12:30-6:00 p.m. and at Alice Lloyd College from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. on Friday.

Donors will receive a special “Football School” blue long-sleeve shirt and be entered to win four tickets to the Kentucky football game at Kroger Field against Louisville on November 26.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are also taken depending on space.

Kentucky leads to the overall Big Blue Crush series 19-14-1, but Tennessee won the 2021 competition 2,361 donors to Kentucky’s 1,971 donors.

You can find more information here.

