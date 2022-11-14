City hosts workshops to help people learn about their rights as renters, landlords

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington is giving you a chance to learn about your rights as a renter and as a landlord on Monday.

City officials say they hope to cover a lot of ground during the workshops and answer a lot of questions people may have about renting or being a renter.

Danielle Sanders with Community and Resident Services tells us they get calls about this all the time.

“We’re getting the calls, so we know they want to know, but, instead of being in a crisis moment having to call us and find out your rights, know ahead of time what you can do in regard to your landlord,” Sanders said.

The workshop consists of two parts.

First speakers will discuss a wide range of topics going all the way from code enforcement or who has the right during a dispute to the types of discrimination you could see and how to react to that. And the second part consists of a Q&A period where the people in attendance can ask those experts as well as lawyers and even judges who have handled eviction cases, specific questions about what rights they have.

Sanders says knowing your rights is vital. Knowing your rights can help you navigate all sorts of crisis situations before they develop into full-blown crises.

“To me, knowledge is the key,” Sanders said. “When you don’t know that’s when you’re violated a lot of times.”

The workshops are being held at Tates Creek Library Branch. The first workshop ends at noon. The second starts at 5 p.m.

Officials say they hope to hold these kinds of workshops twice a year. They last held one back in May.

