Injuries reported in Magoffin County school bus crash

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Magoffin County Emergency Management says injuries have been reported in a school bus crash near Salyersville Monday morning.

The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville.

Magoffin County Emergency Management says students were on board the bus at the time, and a staging area has been set up for EMS crews.

Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman told our sister station, WYMT, that multiple students are injured along with the driver. The extent of the injuries is not known at this time.

We’re told one helicopter is on the scene and others are on the way.

A picture from a WKYT viewer shows the bus down an embankment, and on its side.

WKYT has a crew heading to the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated.

