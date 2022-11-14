Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Tracking a Cold Rain, Winter Mix, Snow Showers, and Cold Temperatures
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Closely watching our next weather maker, which will bring, mainly a cold rain, but some, especially in Central Kentucky, could see a winter mix, tonight into Tuesday morning. As temperatures warm to above freezing, a winter mix will quickly switch to a cold rain, on Tuesday.
A fast-moving system will spark snow showers and flurries Wednesday night into Thursday.
The normal high, for Lexington, is 56. Highs warm from the middle 30s, on Thursday, to the middle 40s, by Monday. Overnight lows dip to the teens both Friday and Saturday night. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK
