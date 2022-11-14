Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye on a weather maker, which will bring, mainly a cold rain, but some, especially in Central Kentucky, could see a winter mix, Monday night into Tuesday.

A fast-moving system will spark snow showers and flurries Wednesday night into Thursday.

The normal high, for Lexington, is 57. Highs warm to the middle 40s on Monday, then cool to the middle 30s by Thursday. Overnight lows dip to the teens by Friday night. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

