Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another rain/snowmaker will arrive Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures should warm up a little before the next system blows into town with some rain and snow.

It doesn’t look quite as cold out there to get the week started. Most of your temperatures will hover around the mid to upper-40s for both Monday & Tuesday. That’s still not enough to reach the normal daytime highs.

A system will sweep in on Tuesday. During the onset, I think we break out into a period of rain with some snow. It shouldn’t amount to much of anything. Rain will be the main attraction as those chilly showers work through the region. You just need to be prepared for those chilly showers as they dominate the picture for most of the day.

As this system pulls away, more snow showers will get fired up. These will be streaky in nature but some could have just enough moisture to put a little on cold surfaces. This likely happens on cars, rooftops, and maybe grassy areas. Anything more than a coating will be very hard to find.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.