Kentucky soccer claims No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky men’s soccer team has earned the No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky will receive a 1st-round bye and will host the winner between South Florida and Hofstra in the round of 32 on Sunday, November 30 at the Bell Soccer Complex.

The Wildcats finished the regular season undefeated for the first time in program history and claimed the Sun Belt regular season and tournament title.

