KSP releases details of investigation into death of man during standoff

KSP investigates an officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County, Oct. 22, 2022
KSP investigates an officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County, Oct. 22, 2022(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has released details of their preliminary investigation into the death of 22-year-old Desman LaDuke during a standoff with Nicholasville police.

‘There’s a lot of unanswered questions:’ Nicholasville community seeks answers, rallies for Desman LaDuke

According to KSP, Nicholasville police officers were sent to LaDuke’s residence on October 22 in reference to a suicidal subject in possession of a firearm. KSP says the Crisis Negotiation Team and the Nicholasville Police Department’s Special Response Team were also called in.

PREVIOUS: Police release little information weeks after man killed in standoff; family organizes rally

KSP says, after several hours of attempted negotiations with LaDuke, he brandished two firearms while inside the home in front of a bedroom window. Despite repeated loud verbal commands by officers to drop the weapons, KSP says LaDuke pointed the firearms in the direction of the officers.

KSP says Officer Joseph Horton opened fire, hitting LaDuke once. LaDuke was taken to UK Hospital where he later died.

We’re told Officer Horton has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure. KSP says he is an eight-year veteran of the Nicholasville Police Department.

KSP says their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

