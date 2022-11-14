At least one dead in Southern Ky. crash, troopers say

(Credit: MGN)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Pulaski County on Monday.

Trooper Scottie Pennington said one person is dead after a two vehicle crash on KY 635.

He said the crash was close to the Pulaski/Casey County line.

We are expecting more information to be released from Kentucky State Police soon.

We will keep you updated.

