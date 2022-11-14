Magoffin County residents react to school bus crash just weeks after a teen was killed in UTV accident

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Magoffin County residents are reacting to a school bus crash, that occurred Monday morning. Unfortunately, heartbreak has been all too common in the Magoffin County School District.

Classes at Magoffin County High School were canceled last week, so students could pay respects to a fallen classmate.

15-year-old Angelica Faith Rife was killed in a UTV crash along with 4-year-old Branston Hill, off Ky Route 7, on November 5.

“That is a lot to deal with, especially for young students,” Magoffin County Schools superintendent, Chris Meadows said. “That’s why last week and this week, we’ve made certain to provide additional support. Our community’s always been really good during trying times to step up and provide those community supports.”

Meadows says they’ve been contacted by a local medical provider to offer services in case students experience PTSD or suffer emotional trauma The district also employs a counselor who will be available for those affected.

“Their parents were just tore up just like I would be,” Magoffin County resident, Chris Lemaster said. “It’s just a bad scene. You could just hear em crying and stuff. Just scared to death.”

LeMaster has been a resident of Magoffin County for 53 years and says he’s seen accidents on this road before, but nothing of this magnitude. It’s an experience he hopes to never see again.

Neighboring first responders in Prestonsburg and Floyd County, rushed to the scene this morning and have stuck around throughout the day to help clean up and lend a hand.

It’s the same sense of community care and pride we’ve seen time and time again in eastern Kentucky.

Eastern Kentucky Mutual Aid says it is looking for ways to help families who have children in the hospital because of the crash.

