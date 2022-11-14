Somerset head football coach Robbie Lucas dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Briar Jumper head football coach Robbie Lucas has died.

Somerset Independent Schools Superintendent Kyle Lively confirmed his death in a statement Monday morning.

“The Somerset Independent School System and the entire Somerset Community mourn the passing of Coach Robbie Lucas. He was an outstanding football coach, an excellent teacher, and an even better person. Coach Lucas always put others before himself and made countless sacrifices for the betterment of his players, coaches, and students. The positive impact Robbie made on everyone around him is immeasurable and will span for decades to come through the success of his players and students. The world lost a great football coach and a fantastic man. Coach Lucas will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Nicole, his daughters Molly, and Maddie as well as his entire family.”

Lucas led the Briar Jumpers to a Class 2A state championship in 2019, the first and only in the school’s history.

He served as Somerset’s head coach for 14 seasons.

