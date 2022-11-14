Top prospect D.J. Wagner commits to Kentucky

Wagner is a 6-foot-3 combo guard out of Camden, New Jersey
Camden's DJ Wagner #21 in action against Milton during a high school basketball game at the...
Camden's DJ Wagner #21 in action against Milton during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 17, 2022, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)(Gregory Payan | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class (ESPN Top 100) has committed to Kentucky.

Wagner is a 6-foot-3 combo guard out of Camden, New Jersey and is the son Dajuan Wagner, who play for John Calipari at Memphis.

With Wagner’s commitment, Kentucky now has four of the top eight players in the 2023 class. Wagner joins fellow 5-star recruits Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw and 4-star Reed Sheppard in UK’s recruiting class.

