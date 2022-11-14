Top prospect D.J. Wagner commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class (ESPN Top 100) has committed to Kentucky.

Wagner is a 6-foot-3 combo guard out of Camden, New Jersey and is the son Dajuan Wagner, who play for John Calipari at Memphis.

With Wagner’s commitment, Kentucky now has four of the top eight players in the 2023 class. Wagner joins fellow 5-star recruits Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw and 4-star Reed Sheppard in UK’s recruiting class.

