UK student dead after Georgetown crash

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the 22-year-old woman who died after a crash in Georgetown on Monday night has been released.

According to the coroner, she has been identified as Sydney Cassady, of Bowling Green. The coroner says she was a UK student.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says that the crash happened around 5 p.m. Investigators say Cassady was turning off of Seminole Trail at McClelland Circle when she was hit by a pickup truck.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The area was shut down for several hours during the investigation. It has since reopened.

This is a developing story.

