UK student dead after Georgetown crash
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the 22-year-old woman who died after a crash in Georgetown on Monday night has been released.
According to the coroner, she has been identified as Sydney Cassady, of Bowling Green. The coroner says she was a UK student.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says that the crash happened around 5 p.m. Investigators say Cassady was turning off of Seminole Trail at McClelland Circle when she was hit by a pickup truck.
The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The area was shut down for several hours during the investigation. It has since reopened.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.