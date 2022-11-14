Walker Buehler hosts 3rd annual celebrity charity golf outing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitcher Walker Buehler was back in his hometown of Lexington to host the 3rd Annual Walker Buehler Celebrity Charity Golf Outing at the Lexington Country Club on Monday.

Good morning from the Lexington Country Club where Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler is holding his 3rd annual charity golf outing. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/6FNKpjSyps — Lyndsey Gough (@LGonTV) November 14, 2022

This year’s event benefitted PanCAN, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. According to a release, “It’s mission is to take bold action to improve the lives of everyone impacted by pancreatic cancer by advancing scientific research, building community, sharing knowledge, and advocating for patients. PanCAN was selected in special recognition of Ray Ball who is personally battling the disease and November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month.”

“I’m very fortunate to be able to do what I do for a living,” Buehler said. “To be able to bring 100 people out here in November to play golf is something that we really appreciate and shows kind of who the people are that raised me and are around us and our family, so it’s pretty special.”

The release for the event says that Buehler’s interest in fighting all types of cancer grew from a special relationship he had with his “Uncle Pig”, as he was known to those who loved him. Uncle Pig lost his battle with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma when Walker was only ten years old. That loss has shaped the man he is today. Buehler has “Pig” on his gloves and cleats as he carries his memory with him to the mound.

Country singer Chase Rice, UK football alums Jacob Tamme and Tim Couch, and Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer were among those to tee it up.

