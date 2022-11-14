Why did WKYT’s on-air radar stop moving?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With the addition of MeTV to the WKYT line-up in October, the WKYT First Alert Weather radar channel moved to channel 27.6.

Because of the bandwidth required to broadcast MeTV and the existing CBS, The CW, Circle, and Dabl programming on channels 27.1 through 27.5, changes had to be made to the radar channel to ensure the best video quality possible for all of the channels.

This meant the removal of the time-lapse of the radar and replacing it with a real-time detailed still image.

Showing the time-lapse of the radar would have meant many viewers would see distorted or jumbled images on their television screens.

You can view time-lapses on the radar and more detailed forecasts on the WKYT First Alert Weather app for smartphones, which is available for free in the App and Google Play stores.

