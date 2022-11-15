Areas in Leslie County without power, school system closed
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Viewers tell WYMT they are without power Tuesday morning in Leslie County.
One viewer told us they lost power around 3:00 a.m.
Leslie County Schools are closed for the day.
A spokesperson with Kentucky Power said crews are working to restore equipment failure at the Leslie County station. She said it will take at least an hour for crews to re-energize the station. The company is working to switch customers to other circuits.
Below is a breakdown of outages:
Smilax: 1,344
Thousandsticks: 963
Dryhill: 849
Total: 3,156
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.