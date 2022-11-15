Carefully & confidently: Winter driving tips from AAA of the Bluegrass

Being Prepared for Winter, by preparing your car.
Being Prepared for Winter, by preparing your car.(MGN)
By Ally Blake
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As temps continue to fall, inclement weather can lead to messy conditions on the roadways.

It’s important to know what to do and be confident in case the roads get slick.

“If you haven’t gone out, don’t go out, when the weather starts to ice and snow unless it’s absolutely necessary,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, AAA of the Bluegrass. “The fewer the vehicles out on the roads, the more safe it is for everyone.”

The main thing to do when you hit an icy spot is to be confident and take control.

“Don’t hard break, just kinda steer where you want that vehicle to go until you get control back of that vehicle,” Weaver Hawkins said.

When visibility is reduced, it’s best to make sure your lights are on and drive slowly and carefully.

“Also make sure you leave more space between you and the vehicle ahead of you so that, if that vehicle needs to break, you aren’t right there sliding into them,” said Weaver Hawkins said. “So, make sure you leave plenty of room of way more car lengths than you normally would.”

By checking your breaks, fitting your car with new snow tires, windshield wipers and having an emergency kit, you can prevent future issues.

“Make sure that you do have adequate tire tread before you head out,” Weaver Hawkins said. “That’s something that we talk about quite a bit but especially going into the winter season because you really need to make sure those tires can grip the roadway.”

Sometimes the most dangerous thing on the roads can be other drivers that aren’t prepared. So, if you can drive carefully and confidently, you should make it safely to your destination.

