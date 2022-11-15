Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Frigid Setup Continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our ugly weather maker continues to push across the region as we get set for even colder air to work in. That will spawn a few snow showers and flurries over the next few days before some REALLY cold air invades.

After rain and a morning mix for some, chilly showers continue to push through making for a dreary afternoon in Kentucky.

A few snow showers and flurries kick in very late tonight and Wednesday. This may take us through Thursday morning and there’s even the chance for a snow squall or two to show up.

As mentioned, even colder air sweeps in behind this for the end of the week into the weekend. Highs will barely get to freezing by Saturday with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be even colder.

Temps do rebound in the days leading up to Thanksgiving as we are likely to see a big storm system develop to our west. This may be a slow-mover as it brings rain to the region to start the long holiday weekend. Much colder air and some flakes may end it.

