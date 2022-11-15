Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cold showers followed by some colder days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cold showers will continue for most of the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will hold in the 40s and rain will fall.

It looks like a nasty day for Kentuckians! Cold rains will be with us for most of the day. It should lighten up as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Even at that point, it looks like some showers will linger in the region. This is a big old mess of a day. While we need this rain, we do not need cold rains in the region. That’s just a personal preference.

As this system pulls away from the region, you will likely see some snow showers pass through our skies. I don’t think it is anything significant. Those snow showers will be true in nature and be on again and off again throughout the day. Our 30-degree stretch begins on Wednesday. The next several days will only feature highs in the 30s and lows could dip as low as the teens.

Take care of each other!

