Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cold showers followed by some colder days

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cold showers will continue for most of the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will hold in the 40s and rain will fall.

It looks like a nasty day for Kentuckians! Cold rains will be with us for most of the day. It should lighten up as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Even at that point, it looks like some showers will linger in the region. This is a big old mess of a day. While we need this rain, we do not need cold rains in the region. That’s just a personal preference.

As this system pulls away from the region, you will likely see some snow showers pass through our skies. I don’t think it is anything significant. Those snow showers will be true in nature and be on again and off again throughout the day. Our 30-degree stretch begins on Wednesday. The next several days will only feature highs in the 30s and lows could dip as low as the teens.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple students and a bus driver are hurt after a school bus crash near Salyersville Monday...
Several critical, serious injuries reported with Ky. school bus crash
The scene of a serious collision in Georgetown
One person dead after Georgetown car crash
One person was critically injured in the crash
Man charged after one seriously hurt in Lexington crash
Robbie Lucas. (File image)
Somerset head football coach Robbie Lucas dies
The Bell County Coroner’s office told WYMT that Mark Smolick, 10, was killed in a house fire...
Coroner’s office releases name of child killed in Eastern Ky. house fire

Latest News

Rain will move through the region today
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Tracking a cold rain, winter mix, snow showers, and cold temperatures.
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking a Cold Rain, Winter Mix, Snow Showers, and Cold Temperatures
Tracking a cold rain, winter mix, snow showers, and cold temperatures.
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
A wintry mix will enter the area on Tuesday
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast