Lawsuit filed in Desman LaDuke case

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A lawsuit has been filed in the death of Desman LaDuke.

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Nicholasville police officer joseph Horton.

Monday, Kentucky state police identified Horton as the officer who shot LaDuke during an hours-long standoff, three weeks ago.

According to court records, the lawsuit list five charges including excessive force, assault and battery, negligence, wrongful death and punitive damages.

Officer Horton has been put on administrative leave during the investigation.

