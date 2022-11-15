Lawsuit filed in Desman LaDuke case

Protestors hold up one of many signs made to honor Desman LaDuke during a rally for justice in...
Protestors hold up one of many signs made to honor Desman LaDuke during a rally for justice in Nicholasville, Ky. on Saturday, November 12, 2022.(Deven Jackson)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A lawsuit has been filed in the death of Desman LaDuke.

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Nicholasville police officer joseph Horton.

Monday, Kentucky state police identified Horton as the officer who shot LaDuke during an hours-long standoff, three weeks ago.

According to court records, the lawsuit list five charges including excessive force, assault and battery, negligence, wrongful death and punitive damages.

Officer Horton has been put on administrative leave during the investigation.

