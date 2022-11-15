Gorton seeking council approval of raises for police

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington mayor Linda Gorton is seeking council approval of raises for police officers and E-911 personnel.

Police officers and sergeants will each receive an $8,000 raise under the agreement, which has been approved by union leadership. Lieutenants and the ranks above them will each receive a $5,000 raise. E-911 telecommunicators, telecommunicator seniors, supervisors, managers, and radio/electronics specialists will each receive a $4,000 annual supplement.

“Public safety is my top priority,” Gorton said. “Our goal is to make public safety salaries more competitive so we can attract new hires. We are investing to keep our public safety divisions strong,” Gorton said. Raises will also be offered to fire and corrections sworn personnel in the near future.

The mayor is also proposing the city allow the rehiring of police retirees. The City will have to get approval for the change from the Kentucky legislature.

