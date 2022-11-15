Lextran giving free rides on Thanksgiving Day

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s public transportation is giving free rides this holiday season.

Lextran is offering free service for customers on Thursday, November 24. Routes will follow a Sunday schedule.

The following Lextran routes, which typically operate on Thursdays, will not operate on Thanksgiving Day.

  • Route 14 – UK Blue and White Routes
  • Route 16 – Southland Drive
  • Route 17 – Northside Connector
  • Route 18 – Centre Parkway Connector
  • Route 22 – Mercer Road
  • Route 24 – Old Frankfort Pike
  • Route 51 – Night – Woodhill Drive
  • Route 52 – Night – Georgetown Road
  • Route 58 – Night – Versailles Road
  • Route 59 – Night – Eastland

The Lextran Customer Service phone line and Downtown Transit Center window will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Service will return to regular operations on Friday, November 25.

Customers can use Lextran’s text-for-next feature for upcoming departures. Just text LX + your stop number (ex: LX123) to 321-123.

The MyStop Mobile app is also available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play stores.

