Madison County inmate escapes while on work detail

A Madison County inmate has escaped while on a work detail.
A Madison County inmate has escaped while on a work detail.(WVVA)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Madison County inmate has escaped while on a work detail.

Kentucky State Police say 54-year-old Ricky Slone escaped, around 9:34 a.m., from the animal shelter in Madison County.

Slone is described as being 5′5″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and black work boots.

Slone is currently wanted for Escape 2nd degree.

Kentucky State Police asks anyone with information to call local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple students and a bus driver are hurt after a school bus crash near Salyersville Monday...
Several critical, serious injuries reported with Ky. school bus crash
The scene of a serious collision in Georgetown
UK student dead after Georgetown crash
Employee dead after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant
One person was critically injured in the crash
Man charged after one seriously hurt in Lexington crash
Robbie Lucas. (File image)
Somerset head football coach Robbie Lucas dies

Latest News

Scott Spencer on the job in Wolfe Co.
Dedicated to his job, Wolfe Co. lineman sharing his story to keep others safe
Protestors hold up one of many signs made to honor Desman LaDuke during a rally for justice in...
Lawsuit filed in Desman LaDuke case
Justice Laurance B. VanMeter has been elected as the 6th chief justice of Kentucky.
Kentucky Supreme Court elects new chief justice
Ky. Supreme Court hears arguments on abortion ban
WATCH | Ky. Supreme Court hears arguments on abortion ban