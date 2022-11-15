NASA ready for Wednesday’s moon rocket launch attempt

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (CNN) - NASA on Wednesday is taking one major step for humanity to reach the moon and beyond.

This mission is the first phase of a new era of lunar exploration called Artemis.

After several delays and setbacks, crews in Cape Canaveral, Florida, are just hours away from the launch of the mega moon rocket Artemis I, which includes its space launch system and the Orion spacecraft.

The mission aims to eventually take humans to the moon for the first time in more than 50 years.

“Artemis is our new set of missions within NASA, which we will land the first woman and the first person of color on the moon in just a few years,” NASA outreach strategist Patricia Moore said.

Issues with a faulty temperature sensor and a liquid hydrogen leak scrubbed the first two launch attempts, forcing crews to stow away the rocket and capsule for several weeks.

And then weather also played a major role.

If Wednesday’s launch attempt is a success, it will be a major milestone for NASA. Astronauts hope to collect lunar samples and map the mysterious southern region of the moon when the crewed spacecraft launches, which is expected in 2024.

It’s going to be a much different terrain for them to have to navigate, have to keep the rover safe, keep themselves safe,” said Omar Bekdash, senior project engineer with NASA’s Surface Mobility Team.

It’s been a long road for the Artemis I launch. First was Hurricane Ian in September. Then Hurricane Nicole hit, causing several issues - caulking came loose on the spacecraft, water leaked into the crew access arm, which astronauts would need to use to board the capsule, and there was a rip in the rain cover that protects one of the rocket’s engines.

Now, NASA seems to think the third launch attempt may be the charm.

“It takes a lot of technology and a lot of operations and a lot of people to make this possible,” Moore said.

