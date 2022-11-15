One person critically injured after Lexington crash.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A person has been critically injured after a car crash in Lexington, Monday night.

The crash occurred at the 3400 block of Buckhorn Drive.

The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was arrested for DUI. They were uninjured.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

A Crash Reconstruction Unit is currently on the scene of the accident. We do not know how long the area will be closed.

