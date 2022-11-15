Police investigating Lexington homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a homicide in Lexington.

According to police, officers were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the 2800 block of Yellowstone Parkway for a shots fired report.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound in front of an apartment building. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

The suspect left before officers got to the scene.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

This is a developing story.

