Several students hurt in Magoffin Co. bus crash released from hospital

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - We have an update to pass along to you about the bus crash Monday in Magoffin County.

Magoffin County Schools posted on Facebook that 11 of the 18 students on board the bus have been treated and released from the hospital.

Officials say the remaining students and bus driver are still in the hospital with varying injuries.

“We are doing our best to support and communicate with each of these families during this time,” the post said.

