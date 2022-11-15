Whitley County man charged with murder in Old Louisville multi-vehicle crash

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man from Whitley County, Ky. has been charged in connection to a multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville that killed one person and injured two others on Thursday night.

Alvaro Manriquez, 23, has been charged with murder, assault, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and no operators license on Monday.

According to an arrest report, Manriquez was driving a Ford F-150 that had been registered as stolen.

Police said Manriquez was speeding east on Hill Street well over the 35 miles per hour speed limit.

When Manriquez got to the intersection of Hill Street and Second Street, police said he ran a red light and hit five separate vehicles.

The first vehicle that was struck had the green light and was heading north on Second Street. The initial impact caused the death of the passenger in the vehicle and seriously injured the driver.

The report states Manriquez admitted to detectives that he had “ingested some ice.” Officials said the same information was told to paramedics and EMS workers as he was being taken to University Hospital.

Manriquez also admitted to police to driving the Ford F-150 involved in the crash.

Police said the damage to all the vehicles totals over $1000.

The report states occupants of other vehicles involved were not seriously injured.

Manriquez is booked in Metro Corrections and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 15.

