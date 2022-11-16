Eastern Ky. man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

45-year-old Gary D. Gross was arrested by Kentucky State Police, after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The investigation began after the suspect was discovered possessing sexually explicit images online.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Breathitt County man was arrested on charges related to child sex abuse, on Tuesday.

Gross is currently charged with 20 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance. This charge is a Class-C felony punishable by 5-10 years in prison.

Gross was taken to Three Forks Regional Jail.

