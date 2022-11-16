Fayette County Schools begins holiday toy drive

Fayette County Schools Toy Drive
Fayette County Schools Toy Drive
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You can give back to children in the Fayette County School system this holiday season. All six high schools are collecting toys for the third annual FCPS Holiday Toy Drive.

The toy drive started after the sudden passing of Superintendent Manny Caulk and continues to grow every year.

Three years ago, one idea to help under-served children in Lexington, turned into a major show of support from the community.

Frederick Douglass High School Student Council is hosting the toy drive again this year. all six high schools are participating.

They are collecting toys for children, ages pre-school all the way up to middle school. The toys will be delivered to students in Fayette County Elementary schools. You can drop off toys at any Lexington High School any day this week from eight a.m. to three p.m.

If you can’t make it this week, you can drop off November 21 and 22 or the 28 through the 30.

