Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures run below average

These temperatures will stay down
These temperatures will stay down(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold shot of air will be with us this week.

Temperatures will trend quite a bit colder compared to normal daytime highs. You should be experiencing highs in the mid-50s. No one will see those highs this week. I do think that some more warmth will be with us as we head into next week. Until we can reach that point, you’ll only reach the 30s. There’s a shot that we don’t even get above the freezing level on Saturday!

If this chill seems a bit early, it is! Those normal highs will fight back by next week. The push of milder air begins flexing a little muscle by Monday. This is the beginning of a warmer trend as highs hit the 40s and beyond. There is a strong indication that we could see the 50s again by later next week.

Take care of each other!

