Ky. food bank feels the effects of inflation before Thanksgiving

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Inflation has driven up prices for everyone and it’s driving more people into local food pantries. God’s Food Pantry, in Somerset, is seeing a lot more people, especially as the holidays draw close and home heating prices increase.

Prices are going up and so are the number of people needing God’s Food Pantry in Somerset. Brenda Russell says they are seeing an additional 80 families per month. It’s tough because it’s costing more for them to buy food and more people are coming in because they are having trouble making ends meet.

“It’s a struggle,” Russell said. “I have been doing this now for 10 years and this year, by far, has been the hardest year that I have been the director of a food pantry.”

“With inflation, the way it is. It is a struggle from month to month,” Teresa Cole said. “Have a place like this to come to. It is a Godsend.”

They say that the need is probably going to get worse before it gets better.

God’s Food Pantry encourages hunters to donate deer to the Hunters for the Hungry Organization, which provides deer meat to food pantries.

