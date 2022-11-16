Ky. food bank feels the effects of inflation before Thanksgiving

God’s Food Pantry, in Somerset, is seeing a lot more people, especially as the holidays draw...
God’s Food Pantry, in Somerset, is seeing a lot more people, especially as the holidays draw close and home heating prices increase.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Inflation has driven up prices for everyone and it’s driving more people into local food pantries. God’s Food Pantry, in Somerset, is seeing a lot more people, especially as the holidays draw close and home heating prices increase.

Prices are going up and so are the number of people needing God’s Food Pantry in Somerset. Brenda Russell says they are seeing an additional 80 families per month. It’s tough because it’s costing more for them to buy food and more people are coming in because they are having trouble making ends meet.

“It’s a struggle,” Russell said. “I have been doing this now for 10 years and this year, by far, has been the hardest year that I have been the director of a food pantry.”

“With inflation, the way it is. It is a struggle from month to month,” Teresa Cole said. “Have a place like this to come to. It is a Godsend.”

They say that the need is probably going to get worse before it gets better.

God’s Food Pantry encourages hunters to donate deer to the Hunters for the Hungry Organization, which provides deer meat to food pantries.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employee dead after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant
The scene of a serious collision in Georgetown
UK student dead after Georgetown crash
Starting next year, Kentuckians with certain severe medical conditions and who meet specific...
Beshear signs executive order allowing some Kentuckians to use medical cannabis
Police working a scene near Yellowstone Pkwy in Lexington.
Name of victim in Lexington homicide released
Former UK basketball player Isaac Humphries comes out as gay.
Former UK player Isaac Humphries comes out as gay

Latest News

Man involved in deadly Ky. robbery sentenced
The Lexington Fire Training Center is hosting the fourth Brenda Cowan Fire Camp for Girls.
Lexington Fire Department holds fourth annual fire camp for young girls
Tates Creek High School
Police use pepper spray to break up fight at Lexington high school
Jeremy Kisling, Addy Vieth and Philip Ritchie Rudolph at the Opera House
Jeremy Kisling, Addy Vieth and Philip Ritchie Rudolph at the Opera House