At least one person killed in Rowan County crash

ROWAN Co., Ky. (WKYT) - The Rowan County Coroner says there is at least one fatality following a crash in Rowan County.

Emergency Manager Jarred Moore says the wreck happened on westbound I-64, around the Morehead exit.

WKYT first received a tip about the crash at around 7:15 a.m.

Moore says one passenger car was involved. One person inside died, the other was taken to the hospital.

Kentucky State Police say they are helping with traffic control in the area.

This story is developing and will be updated.

