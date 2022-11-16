Lexington Fire Department holds fourth annual fire camp for young girls

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters are showing the new generation what it means to be a first responder. The Lexington Fire Training Center is hosting the fourth Brenda Cowan Fire Camp for Girls.

Wednesday morning, local girls here in Lexington got a chance to learn what it’s like to be a firefighter, all while honoring the memory of the late Brenda Cowan.

Cowan was killed in the line of duty back in 2004, but before that, she was a trailblazer for women working as firefighters. Now, her example is leading to future generations wanting to join the department.

Officials say a number of these girls have taken classes on being a firefighter, but today offers them something different.

“They’ll learn the difference between an engine and a ladder in the morning and this afternoon they would work with our rescue company and our EC Unit to learn a little about our ropes, operations, bleeding control, CPR and that kind of thin,” said Lexington Fire Department Captain Maquel Johnson.

Johnson is the head of recruitment for the Lexington Fire Department. He says the fire camp can go a long way to solidifying the desire to be a firefighter, in these girls, so that when they turn 18, they are ready to turn in their application.

This is the fourth year for the Brenda Cowan Fire Camp. Officials said they did need to take a break in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are glad to be back and sharing these experiences with these girls.

