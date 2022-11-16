Lexington homeless shelter get ready for cold weather

By Ally Blake
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As temperatures continue to drop, The Catholic Action Center is ready to welcome those experiencing homelessness to their warm shelters with hot meals. Lexington is experiencing record homelessness and with some new announcements, they are ready to help.

As we head into the holiday season, it’s important to be mindful and think of others, and the catholic action center is gearing up to help those in need.

“We deliver food. We deliver supplies to them. We pick up those who are really critical and we are gonna go from there,” Catholic Action Center co-founder, Ginny Ramsey said. We Just keep doing what we do.

The center continues to see record numbers and is excited to announce a new partnership.

“We also have partnered with the YMCA and we are doing ‘bring the warmth to Lexington.’ Where hand warmers and sleeping bags can be donated to any YMCA.” Ramsey said.

The catholic action center continues to work on an expansion plan and has some good news coming.

“There is hope, beginning December 5th, we are gonna have extra space to be able to get our folks in off the streets,” Ramsey said.

Sometimes it’s just being aware of your surroundings and keeping others in mind.

“And we need prayers we need everyone to be aware that there is a need and that we can all get through this together,” Ramsey said.

The catholic action center encourages those as we head into the holiday season to think about others and consider donating if they have the means to.

