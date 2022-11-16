Man involved in deadly Ky. robbery sentenced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted in a deadly franklin county robbery case, learned his sentence today.

Leroy Love was sentenced this morning to a total of 60 years in prison for two counts of manslaughter and two counts of robbery.

love was one of five people charged in connection to the 2018 murders of Dustin johnson and Jared Moore.

He was convicted of those charges by a jury, earlier this year.

