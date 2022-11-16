Michigan State outlasts Kentucky in double-overtime, 86-77

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It took two overtime periods to determine a winner between Kentucky and Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic. In the end, the Spartans outlasted the Wildcats 86-77.

Joey Hauser led Michigan State with 23 points. Malik Hall added 20 points.

Oscar Tshiebwe paced the Wildcats with 22 points and 18 rebounds in his season debut but would foul out of the game early in the first overtime period.

Kentucky returns to the court Thursday night to host South Carolina State at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.