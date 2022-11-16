Michigan State outlasts Kentucky in double-overtime, 86-77

Oscar Tshiebwe has 22 points, 18 rebounds in his season debut
Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) grabs a rebound in front of Michigan State forward Joey...
Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) grabs a rebound in front of Michigan State forward Joey Hauser (10) during the first half on an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It took two overtime periods to determine a winner between Kentucky and Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic. In the end, the Spartans outlasted the Wildcats 86-77.

Joey Hauser led Michigan State with 23 points. Malik Hall added 20 points.

Oscar Tshiebwe paced the Wildcats with 22 points and 18 rebounds in his season debut but would foul out of the game early in the first overtime period.

Kentucky returns to the court Thursday night to host South Carolina State at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple students and a bus driver are hurt after a school bus crash near Salyersville Monday...
Several critical, serious injuries reported with Ky. school bus crash
Employee dead after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant
The scene of a serious collision in Georgetown
UK student dead after Georgetown crash
One person was critically injured in the crash
Man charged after one seriously hurt in Lexington crash
Starting next year, Kentuckians with certain severe medical conditions and who meet specific...
Beshear signs executive order allowing some Kentuckians to use medical cannabis

Latest News

Former UK basketball player Isaac Humphries comes out as gay.
Former UK player Isaac Humphries comes out as gay
Kentucky head coach John Calipari shouts instructions to his players in the first half of an...
Kentucky men’s basketball inks five top 30 prospects during fall signing period
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler warms up during a workout ahead of Game 3...
Walker Buehler hosts 3rd annual celebrity charity golf outing
Camden's DJ Wagner #21 in action against Milton during a high school basketball game at the...
Top prospect D.J. Wagner commits to Kentucky