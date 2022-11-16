Police use pepper spray to break up fight at Lexington high school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officers had to use pepper spray to break up a crowd at Tates Creek High School, Tuesday.

Principal Marty Mills said, in a letter to parents, during dismissal, a fight broke out in the bus loading area. While administrators worked to de-escalate the situation, another fight started, which started a crowd. Mills then said officers use pepper spray to get control of the situation.

Several other students and officers had side effects from the spray, according to Mills. Mills then said, emergency responders provided care to those impacted and everyone has recovered.

