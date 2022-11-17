Beshear defends legality of his action on medical marijuana

The Democratic governor on Thursday defended that as a viable alternative to addictive...
The Democratic governor on Thursday defended that as a viable alternative to addictive medications in a state ravaged by the opioid crisis.(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he’s confident he’s on solid legal ground in allowing Kentuckians suffering from severe conditions to legally possess medical marijuana.

The Democratic governor on Thursday defended that as a viable alternative to addictive medications in a state ravaged by the opioid crisis.

Beshear’s comments followed a backlash from prominent Republicans. They say Beshear overstepped his legal authority with the executive order he signed Tuesday.

The order will enable Kentucky residents to possess up to 8 ounces of medical marijuana for use for specified medical conditions, provided the cannabis is purchased legally in other states.

