Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Frigid Temps This Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow flurries are winding down as we get set for another cold front to blast the Bluegrass state tonight and early Friday. This brings some incredibly cold wind chills in here for the upcoming weekend.

Most areas got in on some light accumulations of snow overnight and early this morning. With low clouds lingering, some flurries have been hanging tough, but this action should wind down this afternoon.

One more batch of light snow and flurries will show up late tonight and early Friday as another cold front sweeps through. That ushers in the big time cold for the weekend. Highs may not get much above the freezing mark with overnight lows in the teens. Wind chills will be the big story and may reach the single digits Saturday morning and again Sunday morning.

The extreme cold eases into early Thanksgiving week.

I’m watching for the potential for a big storm system to arrive at some point over the extended Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

