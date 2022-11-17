‘A Christmas Story’ sequel is out now

The "A Christmas Story" House and Museum is in Cleveland, where the iconic movie was filmed....
The "A Christmas Story" House and Museum is in Cleveland, where the iconic movie was filmed. Actor Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie, is pictured here in 2003. (AP Photos/Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story House and Museum)(AP Photos/Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story House and Museum)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The nearly 40-year wait is over – the sequel to “A Christmas Story” is here!

“A Christmas Story Christmas” premiered on HBO Max Thursday, starring Peter Billingsley as Ralphie once again.

“A Christmas Story” premiered 39 years ago in 1983. Set in the 1940s, 9-year-old Ralphie told a story from his childhood where he obsessed about getting a BB gun as a Christmas gift.

In the new sequel, an adult Ralphie returns to his home in the 1970s to give his own kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up.

Other actors reprising their iconic roles include Ian Petrella as Randy, as well as Zack Ward, the original Scut Farkus.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UK basketball player Isaac Humphries comes out as gay.
Former UK player Isaac Humphries comes out as gay
Tates Creek High School
Police use pepper spray to break up fight at Lexington high school
Wife of Carter County Judge Executive identified as victim in Rowan County crash
Employee dead after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant
Starting next year, Kentuckians with certain severe medical conditions and who meet specific...
Beshear signs executive order allowing some Kentuckians to use medical cannabis

Latest News

A man was rescued from a grain bin in North Dakota.
Firefighters rescue man trapped in grain bin
File photo
Nudist camp closing in Vermont after 60 years
This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Richard Fairchild....
Oklahoma executes man for 1993 killing of 3-year-old boy
With the 2022 election in the rearview mirror, all eyes are turning to Frankfort for the 2023...
Educators meet with Ky. lawmakers about priorities ahead of General Assembly session
FILE - A sign for the FTX Arena, where the Miami Heat basketball team plays, is illuminated on...
Exec who cleaned up Enron calls FTX mess ‘unprecedented’